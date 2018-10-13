STRUM, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot by police in Strum after officers responded to a report of a subject with a gun.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says in a release that the incident happened at 8:20 p.m. Friday after police attempted a traffic stop in Strum. The release says the man had a handgun and officers “responded to the actions” of the man and fired multiple shots.

Police from Strum, Osseo and Eleva were on the scene.

The man was airlifted first to an Eau Claire hospital and then to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. His condition is not known.

Authorities have not released the names of the people involved.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.