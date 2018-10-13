DENVER (AP) - Republican Walker Stapleton promised a good gubernatorial debate performance Saturday as he urged a small group of Denver Republicans to get out the vote hours before taking the stage in Colorado Springs.

“Tonight I’ll give Rep. Polis another opportunity to explain how he’s going to pay” for universal health care and a 2040 renewable energy goal for Colorado - two planks of Democratic Rep. Jared Polis‘ platform as he and Stapleton vie to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper.

“We don’t want a government telling us how to heat our homes or turn on our lights,” said Stapleton, Colorado’s treasurer. “This is a watershed election in so many ways for Colorado.”

The faithful collected their Stapleton lawn signs and prepared to canvass, and a few offered debate tips to the candidate.

“Hammer him on health care,” said one woman. “Get the camera angle straight on you,” advised another.

“I’m still working on my TV persona,” Stapleton joked.

Polis, somewhat more at ease in front of the cameras, rallied a group of women, some with children in tow, with the gun-violence group Mothers Demand Action on Saturday.

“Some of you didn’t choose to be activists in this cause,” Polis told them. “Gun violence chose you.”

He renewed his call for a Colorado “red flag” law that would prevent those deemed a threat to themselves or others access to guns - a proposal killed this year by Republicans who control Colorado’s state Senate.

Polis noted that Stapleton not only opposes a red flag law but has said he would repeal ammunition magazine bans and enhanced background checks passed in Colorado after the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.

“If we don’t take the right path in this year’s race, there will be lives lost if red flag isn’t passed,” Polis declared. “Know that you are on the right side of history.”

Like their Republican counterparts, Polis‘ audience - also canvassing Saturday - was energized.

“We’re going to win. We have no option,” said Jessica Pettigrew, a 35-year-old Denver nurse and midwife who became involved after her five-year-old son, Julias, participated in a lockdown drill at school.

She wore a T-shirt with the words “Thoughts and Prayers” crossed out and beneath them: “Policy Change.”

“I refuse to pass down the epidemic of gun violence to the next generation,” Pettigrew said.

Saturday’s gubernatorial debate was the fifth as Stapleton seeks to capture a seat last held by a Republican in 2007. Democrats seek a Polis win and hope to flip the state Senate to consolidate statehouse control.

Ballots for the Nov. 6 election are being mailed out Monday.

Coy Ebell, 35, a downtown Denver precinct captain for Stapleton and tech engineer, said he was encouraged despite Denver’s traditionally Democratic leanings. He said Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation had rallied the party.

“People are energized by some of what the left has done,” said Ebell. “It’s still tough for us in a Democratic district, but people are so sick and tired of identity politics.”





