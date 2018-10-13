CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a former child psychologist convicted of fondling a 12-year-old patient.

WMUR-TV reports a Concord judge threw out Foad Afshar’s sexual assault conviction last year after two jurors revealed during deliberations that they were victims of child sexual abuse. Afshar had been sentenced to a three to six years in prison.

Afshar argued in his motion for a new trial that this was not disclosed, therefore he had not received a fair trial.

The state Supreme Court said ordering a new trial was within the judge’s discretion and that one juror’s “dishonest answer” showed bias.

The Merrimack County Attorney’s Office says it hasn’t read the decision yet.

Afshar’s attorneys say there will be a hearing in the coming weeks.

