TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Female veterans now have their own Veterans Affairs’ health center in Topeka.

The Topeka VA opened the new women’s center on Friday.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports said nearly 4,000 women veterans use the VA Eastern Kansas Health Center.

VA Eastern Kansas director Rudy Klopfer said that 10 years ago, the organization had one provider for women housed in a small, one-room space.

The new center boasts five exam rooms, two primary care providers, a full-time gynecologist, a mental health provider and a social worker.

In 1945, women made up 2 percent of the military. Today 15 percent of those on active duty are women.

