Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont Independent, indicated Sunday that he disagrees with the “rude” behavior shown by progressive protesters who aggressively confront Republicans in their private time.

“I am very strongly in favor of mobilizing the American people to stand up and fight for economic justice and social justice and racial and environmental justice, and I think we have to mobilize people,” Mr. Sanders said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

That said, “I am not a great fan of being rude and disrupting activities,” he said.

He was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper, “Should people who are Republican officials be disrupted when they’re eating a meal at a restaurant? Is it appropriate for protesters to be banging on the door of the Supreme Court?”

Other Democrats have appeared to egg on protesters amid a debate over political civility as activists increasingly target Republicans outside their public roles.

In recent weeks, protesters have shouted at Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, and his wife at a restaurant, and heckled Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at an airport.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said last week that “when they go low, we kick them,” while former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has argued there can be no civility until Democrats retake the House or the Senate.

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about,” Mrs. Clinton said in a CNN interview. “That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again.”





