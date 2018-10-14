Stormy Daniels’ lawyer called conservative CNN commentator S.E. Cupp a shill for President Trump, prompting harsh guffaws from the internet and from the prominent #NeverTrump columnist.

Ms. Cupp had written a column for the New York Daily News last week in which she said Democrats should stop “being stupid” and “recognize Michael Avenatti for what he is: a carnival barker who should be disavowed by every Democrat running for election anywhere.”

Mr. Avenatti, who came to prominence as the attorney for the porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, took to Twitter on Sunday to denounce “@secupp and other conservative hacks see me as a big threat to their beloved president. They are right… I am coming for Trump.”

. @secupp and other conservative hacks see me as a big threat to their beloved president. They are right. I’m not some “carnival barker.” I’m a nearly 20 yr lawyer with over $1 Billion in verdicts and settlements working on behalf of Davids v. Goliaths. And I am coming for Trump. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 14, 2018

That would seem an odd description of column that, before it mentioned Mr. Avenatti, called Mr. Trump “a bumbling, blurting, barstool political ignoramus.”

But Ms. Cupp didn’t merely let her column speak for itself, going onto Twitter herself Sunday, and saying Mr. Avenatti is actually helping Mr. Trump.

“No, the problem is you are NOT a threat…for those of us ‘conservative hacks’ who oppose Trump, every idiotic thing you do just helps get him re-elected. No one is threatened by you, least of all Trump. #googlealittle,” she wrote.

No, the problem is you are NOT a threat…for those of us “conservative hacks” who oppose Trump, every idiotic thing you do just helps get him re-elected. No one is threatened by you, least of all Trump. #googlealittlehttps://t.co/fCqyFGEaJc — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 14, 2018

She was not alone.

Filmmaker Jeremy Newberger noting the lawyer’s apparent innocence of Ms. Cupp’s stances in Republican politics in the years since Mr. Trump became the presidential front-runner.

“Another WTF moment @MichaelAvenatti. People like @secupp have been speaking out against Trump from the beginning. Set your focus back on our corrupt president and stop picking useless media fights with people aligned in the fight against Trump,” he wrote.

Mr. Avenatti promptly blocked Mr. Newberger.





