Not surprisingly, “Saturday Night Live” sounded off on President Trump’s Oval Office meeting with rapper Kanye West with a skit mocking the event.

Alec Baldwin, playing Mr. Trump, is shown during the opening segment growing increasingly worried about Mr. West, played by Chris Redd, as he rants about alternate universes, different dimensions, the Unabomber and Wonder Woman.

“He doesn’t stop. He doesn’t listen to anybody but himself. Who does he remind me of?” says Mr. Baldwin as Mr. Trump in voiceover.

“Oh my God, he’s black me!” he says. “It’s like I’ve been visited by the ghost of Christmas black!”

Mr. Trump came under fire by media figures for hosting Mr. West, who wore a red Make America Great Again Hat at their Thursday meeting, which included NFL Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown.

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle called the meeting “an assault on our White House,” while CNN’s Don Lemon called Mr. West’s appearance “a minstrel show.”

“This was an embarrassment. Kanye’s mother is rolling over in her grave,” said Mr. Lemon.

In the skit, Mr. Baldwin as Mr. Trump thinks to himself, “This guy might be cuckoo.”

“This could be good for me,” he says in the voiceover. “This guy makes Brett Kavanaugh look calm and collected. Wait. No, it can’t be that good. The reporter from CNN is way too happy.”

“Who does he remind me of…?” #SNLpic.twitter.com/Nm2A1WKOkG — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 14, 2018





