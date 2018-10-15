SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Police in Syracuse are investigating a weekend shooting that has left a 14-year-old boy in critical condition, the city’s fifth child to be hit by gunfire over the past month.

Syracuse police say officers who arrived at the scene of Saturday’s early morning shooting found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital.

Police say there are no suspects.

The shooting follows the death of a 12-year-old boy who was hit by gunfire on a Syracuse street last Wednesday night. Police say the 22-year-old man who fired the shots was aiming at someone else.

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Oct. 3 on a Syracuse street. An 8-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were among the six people wounded in separate shootings on Sept. 20.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.