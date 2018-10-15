RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Two men serving sentences for the 1993 murder of a drug dealer in eastern North Carolina will get the chance to prove they didn’t commit the crime after the state commission that investigates innocence claims referred their cases for further review.

The North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission said in a news release Monday that the eight-member state agency had referred the cases of Wallace Brandon Jones and LeRoy Spruill to a three-judge panel. Jones was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1993 slaying of Frank Swain of Roper in Washington County, and Spruill entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder.

An Alford plea isn’t a guilty plea but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.

Someone beat Swain with a tire iron, stabbed him and cut his throat.

Three judges will be appointed to hear the case.

___

This story has been corrected to show Spruill entered an Alford plea instead of pleading no contest.





