UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Three staff members at a Long Island nursing home have been acquitted of criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person in the death of a patient who became disconnected from a ventilator and died.

Newsday reports it was a partial verdict Monday in the trial of Sijimole Reji and Annieamma Augustine, both nurses, and Martine Morland, a nurse’s aide. Deliberations are to continue Tuesday.

The three still face misdemeanor counts of violating public health laws in the December 2015 death of 81-year-old Carmela Contrera at A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility in Uniondale.

Prosecutors say the three heard alarms indicating Contrera became disconnected from the machine, but waited nine minutes to respond. Defense attorneys say a number of false alarms may have played a role.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.