A lobbying group for the pharmaceutical industry said Monday its member companies will begin directing consumers to websites that detail prices — and try to estimate what consumers will actually pay under insurance — when they run television ads for their drugs.

Under pressure to reduce costs, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) said companies will set up web pages that outline list prices, estimated out-of-pocket costs and “other context about the potential cost of the medicine.”

“The administration and Congress have called on our industry to provide cost information in [direct-to-consumer] advertisements, and our members are voluntarily stepping up to the plate,” said Stephen J. Ubl, president and chief executive officer of PhRMA.

The agreement is set to take effect in April, though companies may start including information in their ads sooner.

The announcement appeared to preempt a speech that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is set to deliver Monday afternoon and is likely to include steps to increase price transparency.

The administration has said it wants to require drug companies to disclose their prices in TV ads as part of President Trump’s broader blueprint for reducing costs, making it a mandatory aspect of marketing instead of an industry-driven decision.

“Our vision for a new, more transparent drug-pricing system does not rely on voluntary action. The drug industry remains resistant to providing real transparency around their prices, including the sky-high list prices that many patients pay,” Mr. Azar said in response to PhRMA’s announcement. “So while the pharmaceutical industry’s action today is a small step in the right direction, we will go further and continue to implement the president’s blueprint to deliver new transparency and put American patients first.”

Mr. Trump and some Capitol Hill lawmakers want drug companies to add the price of medicines to the litany of benefits and side effects they rattle off in ads so that patients can compare prices and can discuss tradeoffs with their doctors. Congress nearly passed such a requirement as part of a health-spending bill this year, though it was pulled from the final version.

It’s not clear how useful the change will be in practice, if the Trump administration moves to do it through administrative action.

Though it may shame companies into thinking twice about raising prices, the list price isn’t what consumers with insurance will pay, and deductibles and co-pays vary from customer to customer.





