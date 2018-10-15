BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - An outdoor theater complex in Bismarck that was targeted by vandals last summer is installing security cameras.

Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park suffered about $4,000 in damage in July and had to cancel a show. Three teenagers were cited for burglary and criminal mischief after being tracked down through social media postings.

Executive Director Susan Lundberg tells The Bismarck Tribune that donations are funding the security equipment, which costs about $7,000.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.