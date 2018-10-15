The Boston Globe issued a second correction Monday about Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s DNA results, saying that its previously corrected percentage was also wrong.

The newspaper originally reported that the Massachusetts Democrat’s Native American heritage ranged from 1/32 to 1/512, then corrected it to 1/32 to 1/1,024.

Later Monday, the Globe issued the following correction:

“Due to a math error, a story about Elizabeth Warren misstated the ancestry percentage of a potential 6th to 10th generation relative. The generational range based on the ancestor that the report identified suggests she’s between 1/64th and 1/1,024th Native American,” said the clarification.

The Democrat, a potential 2020 presidential hopeful, has been dogged by criticism of her unproven claims of Cherokee heritage dating back to her days as a law professor at Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania.

Ms. Warren, who is not an enrolled member of any tribe, has said her decision to identify herself as a Native American faculty member was based on her family lore and never benefited her professionally.





