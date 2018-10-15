RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a California man wrongly convicted of murdering his lover two decades ago has been exonerated and new arrests have been made in the case.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin on Monday announced the arrests of Googie Harris and Joaquin Leal in the 1998 killing of Terry Cheek. Harris was Cheek’s husband and Leal is Harris‘ nephew.

Cheek’s lover, Horace Roberts, has been declared factually innocent of the crime. Roberts was released from prison Oct. 3 and has been reunited with family in South Carolina.

Hestrin says Harris and Leal were arrested Friday after DNA tests connected them to the crime. They’re expected to appear in court Tuesday. It wasn’t known if they have attorneys.

The Innocence Project’s Justin Brooks says Harris set Roberts up for the murder.





