Authorities have released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in their western Wisconsin home.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department identified them as 56-year-old James Closs and his wife, 46-year-old Denise Closs.

Their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme Closs, remained missing as of Monday evening. Authorities have said they believe she’s in danger.

Investigators don’t have any leads or suspects, but they have enlisted the help of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says deputies went to the home in Barron after dispatchers received a 911 call from an unknown person around 1 a.m. Monday. He said they found the couple’s bodies and that there had been gunshots. He stopped short of saying that’s how they died.





