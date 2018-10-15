MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic attorney general hopeful Josh Kaul is launching his first television ad, a 30-second spot blasting incumbent Republican Brad Schimel for taking too long to test unanalyzed rape kits.

The ad will begin playing Tuesday statewide except in Madison, a liberal stronghold. It’s part of a $1.2 million buy.

In the spot, Kaul takes Schimel to task for taking three years to test 4,000 unanalyzed sexual assault evidence kits sitting on police and hospital shelves while spending thousands on commemorative coins to honor exemplary police officers. Kaul says the coins don’t fight crime but the sexual assault kits can help identify dangerous criminals.

Schimel campaign spokesman Johnny Koremenos didn’t immediately reply to an email.





