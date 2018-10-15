PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say a suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend.
They say 32-year-old Roderick Brooks has been booked in jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
He’s being held on a $1 million bond and didn’t have a lawyer at his initial court appearance Monday.
Police responded to a call about a stabbing Sunday night.
When they arrived at the victim’s house, witnesses had detained Brooks and say he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend Keshonna Brooks.
The two have the same last name, but aren’t related.
Keshonna Brooks was taken to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.
Through the course of their investigation, detectives learned Roderick Brooks allegedly forced his way into the house and assaulted his ex-girlfriend for an unknown reason.
