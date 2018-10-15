By - Associated Press - Monday, October 15, 2018

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) - Police say they’ve seized an alligator, a python and tarantulas from a Rhode Island man who was charging people to take pictures with the creatures at a comic book convention in Massachusetts.

Framingham police confiscated the animals and arrested the 41-year-old Warwick, Rhode Island man on an unrelated warrant. Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect.

Police say they received a tip that the man was charging Super Megafest Comic-Con attendees to take pictures with the animals on Saturday.

Massachusetts Environmental Police have taken over custody of the animals. The suspect was also issued a wildlife summons.


