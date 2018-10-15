GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - A western Michigan man accused of killing his neighbor while she cleared snow has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

A November 5 sentencing date has been set for Wendell Popejoy, who faces a mandatory life prison term without the possibility of parole for the murder of Sheila Bonge (BON’-gee).

The Ottawa County Circuit Court jury deliberated about nearly three hours Monday before reaching its verdict.

Police say Bonge was shot while snow-blowing an easement that she and neighbors used to get to their driveways in Crockery Township.

Members of her family found her body under snowfall down a hill behind Popejoy’s house. He shot her in the back of the head then pushed her body down the hill on a sled. He burned her clothes.

After his arrest, Popejoy told police he regretted what happened and said the killing was a “snap decision.”





