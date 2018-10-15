FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police say a woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed at a Fargo hotel.
Officers responded to the Woodspring Suites about 1:30 p.m. Sunday where they found a man with a non-life threatening stab wound to his forearm.
KFGO says a 41-year-old Fargo woman was arrested for possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges of aggravated assault are pending.
