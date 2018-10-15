SIOUS FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A judge has denied a furlough for a Sioux Falls man charged with manslaughter so he could attend his sister’s funeral.

An attorney for 18-year-old Stasek Stefanyuk asked for the furlough or reduced bond following the death of 17-year-old Annya Stefanyuk, who died unexpectedly. Defense attorney Mark Kadi, described that fatal shooting of 21-year-old Darius Tiger as an accident. Authorities say he was shot in the back while both men were high on methamphetamine.

State attorney Thomas Hensley argued that Stefanyuk’s $100,000 bond was appropriate for manslaughter and reminded Judge Jon Sogn Friday that Stefanyuk had multiple drug-related charges on his record.

The Argus Leader says Sogn denied the request for both furlough and reduced bond, saying that although he sympathized with both families’ losses, Stefanyuk was a danger to the community.

