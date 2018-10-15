WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - Two Hawaii men were each sentenced to 18 months in jail in the deadly beating of a homeless man on Maui.

The Maui News reports 22-year-old Kaniela Dutro and 23-year-old Kekaimalu Cacpal were sentenced last week after they pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of first-degree assault.

Police say the two Kihei men attacked 44-year-old Michael Gray at Kalama Park in March 2014. Gray received facial and skull fractures, a lacerated spleen, fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. He died at a hospital three weeks later.

Cacpal was given credit for the more than 18 months he spent in jail following his arrest. Dutro was taken into custody Friday to serve his jail term.

Dutro was given four years of probation and Cacpal was ordered to five years.

___

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.