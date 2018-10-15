NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - An investigation has been reopened into a New Jersey state employee’s claims she was sexually assaulted by a man who went on to work in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.

Katie Brennan says she tried for a year to get authorities to take action.

The state attorney general’s office said Monday the matter was investigated by the Hudson County prosecutor’s office in 2017. The case was closed with no charges filed.

The office says the investigation will now be taken over by the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office because Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez knows both Brennan and the accused man, Al Alvarez.

Suarez wasn’t involved in the initial investigation.

Through his attorney, Alvarez has denied the allegations. Alvarez resigned from state government this month.





