The co-founder of Microsoft died Monday of cancer. Paul Allen was 65.

His firm, Vulcan Inc., announced Mr. Allen’s death from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in a statement Monday afternoon on the family’s behalf.

“While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern,” sister Jody Allen said in a statement.

Mr. Allen and Bill Gates co-founded what became one of the world’s biggest companies and defining brands of the Internet era in 1975.

Besides technology, Mr. Allen was best known for his involvement in the Pacific Northwest’s sports scene, purchasing the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers in 1988 and funding the arena the team still plays in, now known as the Soda Center.

He later bought the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks in 1996, after the then-owner had made noises about moving the team to Los Angeles. During Allen’s ownership, the team won one Super Bowl and played in two others.

As of August 2018, his estimated worth was $20.2 billion, still one of the 50 richest men in the world.





His philanthropic work in science and research, the environment and conservation, oceanic exploration, the arts and education, and anti-disease efforts have been estimated to top $2 billion. He also signed the Giving Pledge in 2010, the signatories of which promised to give at least half of their fortunes to philanthropic causes.





Mr. Allen received his first cancer diagnosis — of Hodgkins lymphoma in 1982 when not yet 30 years old. He was cured of that, but got the non-Hodgkin’s diagnosis in 2009 and was thought to have been cured of that too until it returned earlier this year.





He never married and had no children.







“For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day,” sister Jody said in Monday’s statement.





