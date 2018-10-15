The latest Project Veritas video accuses Sen. Claire McCaskill, Missouri Democrat, and her campaign staffers of hiding their views on gun control and President Obama from the state’s conservative voters.

The hidden-camera footage used by founder James O’Keefe and his organization, similar to stings pioneered by “60 Minutes” and other undercover news programs and released Monday evening, shows staffers praising Ms. McCaskill for keeping her real views from Missouri voters whom they imply would oppose her if they knew the truth.

Rob Mills, a deputy regional field director for the McCaskill campaign, says Ms. McCaskill de-emphasizes her agreement with gun-control groups for political appearances.

“But she doesn’t openly go out and support groups like Moms Demand Action or just like other groups that are related to that. Because that could hurt, her ability to get elected,” he said.

Mr. Mills also says on tape that gun-control groups know they have a friend in Ms. McCaskill and are supporting her — but both sides are conspiring to keep the relationship hush-hush.

“She’s worked out stuff with Mom’s Demand Action to make sure that she can support their goals without supporting the organization openly. And you know, Moms Demand Action does the exact same thing. Like a lot of our volunteers are actually from there. She’s really good about strategy,” Mr. Mills says on the tape.

Nicolas Starost, another man who works on Senator McCaskill’s campaign, told a Project Veritas journalist that Mr. Obama isn’t campaigning for Ms. McCaskill, despite their essential agreement on issues, in order to keep Missouri voters in the dark.

“He’s a very liberal candidate. And like … Claire distancing herself from the party is gonna help her win more votes than it will saying like: ‘Oh here’s Obama, the former president of the United States, to now speak on my behalf.’ Which is unfortunate because I love Obama to pieces, and I’d love to see him come here,” Mr. Starost said.

When the journalist replies with “and they essentially have the same views on everything?” a smiling Mr. Starost agrees that “Yeah. People just can’t know that.”

Mr. Starost and fellow staffer Glen Winfrey, now apparently at a bar playing pool, discuss with a Project Veritas journalist the possibility of impeaching President Trump after the election, and the two men concoct excuses Ms. McCaskill could make for saying she opposes it before the election but vote for it afterward.

“Get over it,” Mr. Starost suggests as a line to tell moderate voters.

Mr. Winfrey suggested saying “it was a national-security question. That information was confidential and she did her duty by not revealing the information until afterward. “And “get over it,” he agreed.





