LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say a shooting at a Louisville residence has left two people dead.

News outlets report Louisville Metro Police said in a statement that authorities responded Sunday evening to a service call at the home. Police spokesman Matt Sanders said officers arrived to find the bodies of a man and a woman inside the home. He said both had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sanders said police aren’t looking for suspects, but the investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.





