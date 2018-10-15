A federal judge on Monday dismissed porn star Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President Trump, saying the president was well within his First Amendment rights when he took to Twitter to mock her.

Judge S. James Otero said Mr. Trump was using understandable hyperbole when he accused the woman, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, of a “con job” after she released a sketch artist rendering of a man she said threatened her to stay silent about her alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump years ago.

Judge Otero not only tossed Ms. Clifford’s lawsuit but ordered her to pay Mr. Trump’s legal fees — a legal rebuke usually reserved as punishment for frivolous claims.

Michael Avenatti, Ms. Clifford’s lawyer, who’s set himself up as a major political opponent of Mr. Trump‘s, vowed to appeal.

He also said the judge’s ruling was “limited,” and insisted they’ll pursue the rest of Ms. Clifford’s claims about an affair, and hush money she was paid by Mr. Trump’s then-lawyer, Michael Cohen.

“Trump’s contrary claims are as deceptive as his claims about the inauguration attendance,” Mr. Avenatti said on Twitter.





