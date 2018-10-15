MINOT, N.D. (AP) - A Surrey man has been sentenced to two years of probation for stealing from his employer.

Authorities said 25-year-old Dayne Hiller took a company truck and snowblower last December, pawned a company generator and also used a company credit card without permission.

The Minot Daily News reports that Hiller was recently sentenced to the 42 days he had already served in jail, put on probation, and ordered to pay $521 in restitution and $1,100 in court costs.

___

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.