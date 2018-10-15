BANGOR, Maine — Police say a hazardous materials team has been called to the Maine home of Republican Sen. Susan Collins to investigate a suspicious letter.

Police and fire vehicles were parked outside her home Monday afternoon in Bangor. Police tape was wrapped around the perimeter of the property.

Police said they did not have any information that suggested the public was in danger.

The senator’s husband was at home at the time, but Collins wasn’t there. She left Bangor on Monday to return to Washington, D.C.

Critics have vowed that Collins will pay a political price for voting to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.