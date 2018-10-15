MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on new television ads in the Wisconsin attorney general race (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel is pushing out a new ad featuring female supporters.

The ad features a series of shots of small groups of women, including two in sheriff’s uniforms. The women say they’ve worked with him, gone to church with him and they’ve seen him work hard to keep their communities safe.

They go on to say Schimel is leading the fight against opioid abuse and locking up internet predators. They also praise him for completing testing of thousands of unanalyzed sexual assault evidence kits.

Schimel campaign spokesman Johnny Koremenos didn’t immediately reply to an email inquiring about where the ad is playing and how much it cost. Wispolitics.com reports the ad costs sic figures and is running statewide.

Schimel’s opponent, Democrat Josh Kaul, is launching his first ad Tuesday. The spot rips Schimel for taking three years to test the sexual assault kits.

8:40 a.m.

Democratic attorney general hopeful Josh Kaul is launching his first television ad, a 30-second spot blasting incumbent Republican Brad Schimel for taking too long to test unanalyzed rape kits.

The ad will begin playing Tuesday statewide except in Madison, a liberal stronghold. It’s part of a $1.2 million buy.

In the spot, Kaul takes Schimel to task for taking three years to test 4,000 unanalyzed sexual assault evidence kits sitting on police and hospital shelves while spending thousands on commemorative coins to honor exemplary police officers. Kaul says the coins don’t fight crime but the sexual assault kits can help identify dangerous criminals.

Schimel campaign spokesman Johnny Koremenos didn’t immediately reply to an email.





