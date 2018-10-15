FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Authorities say two 3-year-old children and two young men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth.

Police say the gunfire erupted Sunday near a store on the east side of the city. The children were taken to a Fort Worth hospital. One was shot in the arm and the other was hit in the leg. Both are expected to survive.

The adults, ages 19 and 20, were taken to a different hospital. Both were shot in the leg.

The gunman was not in custody Sunday night. Police say he left the scene in a gray Nissan Altima. Police described the suspect as an African-American man wearing a gray shirt.

Authorities have not released a motive in the shooting.





