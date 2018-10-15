COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - State police are investigating a threatening letter sent to a Republican candidate for the Vermont House of Representatives.

Republican Deserae Morin posted a picture of the letter on her Facebook page on Saturday.

Letters were cut out of printed materials and pieced together to form a message. The message threatens sexual violence against Morin and says “My comrades will kill you and the Constitution.” It also says “Socialism is here. Open season for Republican death in Vermont.”

Politicians are condemning the threat.

Vermont Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist has received death threats over her status as the first major party transgender gubernatorial candidate.

Former Democratic State Rep. Kiah Morris of Bennington resigned her post after receiving a series of threats.





