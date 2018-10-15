SOCCER

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Tobin Heath and Alex Morgan each scored twice in the first half and United States earned a spot in the World Cup next summer in France with a 6-0 victory over Jamaica on Sunday in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament.

Heath’s first came in the first two minutes of the match and she added a second in the 29th. Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Morgan also had first-half goals as the United States built a 5-0 lead.

Morgan’s second goal was a penalty kick in the 84th minute.

The top-ranked United States is the defending champion of the sport’s premier event, having won the final in the 2015 World Cup against Japan. It was the team’s third World Cup title.

Canada, ranked No. 5 in the world, also clinched a spot in France with a 7-0 victory over Panama in the earlier game Sunday at Toyota Stadium.

The top three finishers in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship represent the region in France, so the winners of both semifinals earned a berth before the final. The title match and the third-place game are set for Wednesday in Frisco.

GENOA, Italy (AP) - Former Italy international Antonio Cassano has announced his retirement after training for less than a week with Virtus Entella.

Cassano says in a statement: “The day has come where you decide that it’s really over. I have other priorities now.”

Entella, based near Cassano’s current home in Genoa, announced a week ago that Cassano would begin training with the club “without any contractual obligation.”

The 36-year-old Cassano last played for Sampdoria in May 2016. He signed with Hellas Verona before last season but left the club after two weeks, saying he missed his family.

Cassano scored 10 goals in 39 appearances for Italy. He was known almost as much for his passing wizardry and scoring abilities as for his temperamental behavior.

BASEBALL

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox say ace left-hander Chris Sale has a stomach illness and will spend the night in the hospital.

The Red Sox made the announcement Sunday night in the seventh inning of Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against Houston.

Boston said Sale reported the illness earlier in the day and was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital. He will be held overnight for observation.

The 29-yaer-old Sale struggled with his control in Boston’s 7-2 loss to the Astros in the series opener Saturday night. He allowed two runs with four walks and a hit batter in four innings despite giving up just one hit.

NFL

Jim Taylor, the ferocious Hall of Fame fullback who embodied the Green Bay Packers’ unstoppable ground game during the Vince Lombardi era and helped the team win four NFL titles and the first Super Bowl, died Saturday. He was 83.

He died unexpectedly at a hospital in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the team said.

Taylor played on the great Packer teams and was the league’s MVP in 1962. He scored the first rushing touchdown in Super Bowl history.

Taylor was voted into the Hall in 1976. David Baker, president of the Hall, lauded Taylor for not only personifying Lombardi’s “run to daylight” philosophy but for living his life as he played game, with “passion, determination and love for all he did.”

Taylor spent 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the second round out of LSU in 1958. He joined a backfield that featured Paul Hornung and began to thrive when Lombardi took over in 1959.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie has been upgraded from critical to stable condition after sustaining a head injury Sept. 29.

University officials said Sunday night that the linebacker has been off a ventilator for over 24 hours and is breathing on his own.

The linebacker has been in the neurological intensive care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center since Sept. 29. Abercrombie went to the sideline during the first half of the Tigers’ loss to Vanderbilt, told trainers he had a headache, then required oxygen on the sideline before being taken to the hospital with a head injury for emergency surgery.

The linebacker redshirted at Illinois in 2016 and played 11 games in 2017 before transferring to Tennessee State. He went into last week’s game as the Tigers’ second-leading tackler and was credited with five tackles and a quarterback hurry before being injured.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Southern California linebacker Porter Gustin will miss the rest of his senior season after fracturing his right ankle.

Coach Clay Helton said Sunday night that Gustin was hurt in the final moments of the Trojans’ 31-20 victory over Colorado on Saturday night.

Gustin had made a strong return to USC’s starting lineup this season after appearing in just four games last year, missing the Pac-12 title game and the Cotton Bowl due to injuries.

He leads the Trojans with seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss, and he is their third-leading tackler overall. The rest of the defense has just six sacks combined.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Gophers running back Shannon Brooks has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault.

The Star Tribune reports the 22-year-old senior was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Minneapolis and was booked into the Hennepin County jail about an hour later.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn says the arrest occurred on the same block near campus where Brooks lives.

It’s unclear whether Brooks has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Head coach P.J. Fleck says he’s not able to comment on the arrest.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) - Bowling Green has fired coach Mike Jinks midway through his third season, with the Falcons winless against FBS competition.

Athletic director Bob Moosbrugger announced the move Sunday. Defensive coordinator Carl Pelini, the former head coach at Florida Atlantic, was named interim coach.

Jinks was 7-24 with Bowling Green and the team seemed to be sliding backward. The Falcons won four games in 2016, two last season and are 1-6 after falling 42-35 at home to Mid-American Conference rival Western Michigan on Saturday.

Bowling Green’s only victory this season was against FCS-level Eastern Kentucky.

OLYMPICS

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - Patrick Baumann, the secretary general of basketball’s world governing body who was seen as a potential IOC president, has died at the Youth Olympics. He was 51.

Baumann “unexpectedly succumbed to a heart attack” in Buenos Aires despite getting immediate medical help, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said Sunday in a statement.

“Basketball has lost a leader, an advocate and a friend and our thoughts are with Patrick’s wife and two children at this tragic time,” the Switzerland based FIBA said.

Baumann was FIBA’s top administrator for 15 years, and an International Olympic Committee member since 2007.

GYMNASTICS

Olympic champion Simone Biles is upset about an anti-Nike tweet from USA Gymnastics interim president and CEO Mary Bono.

Bono was appointed Friday to hold the position while USA Gymnastics searches for a permanent successor to Kerry Perry, who resigned under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee in September after spending nine months on the job.

Biles responded Saturday to a tweet from Bono last month criticizing Nike following the release of its advertising campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Bono, a former Republican congresswoman, had posted a photo of herself drawing over a Nike logo on a golf shoe.

Biles quote-tweeted Bono’s photo and wrote: “(asterisk)mouth drop(asterisk) don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.”

Bono deleted her tweet about five hours later, saying she regretted the post and respects “everyone’s views & fundamental right to express them.”

Nike is one of Biles’ sponsors.

TENNIS

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - Juan Martin del Potro has fractured his right patella bone in what the Argentine called “a hard blow that leaves me without strength.”

Del Potro retired Thursday against Borna Coric at the Shanghai Masters after injuring his knee. Third-seeded Del Potro fell near the end of the first set. The U.S. Open finalist had the knee wrapped but called it quits after losing the first set 7-5.

Tests on Saturday showed the fracture, Del Potro’s spokesman Jorge Viale tweeted Sunday.

BOXING

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Terence “Bud” Crawford stopped Jose Benavidez with 18 seconds left in the 12th and final round to retain his WBO welterweight championship on Saturday night.

Crawford had knocked Benavidez to the canvas with a powerful right hand with 46 seconds left, and then Crawford finished him off with consecutive right hands.

After referee Celestino Ruiz stopped the fight, Crawford stuck out his tongue at his fallen opponent, who had made this a personal grudge match with insults he’s directed toward Crawford for months.

Next up for Crawford could be a unification bout with IBF champion Errol Spence Jr., something promoter Bob Arum has said he would like to make happen sometime in 2019.

AUTO RACING

HOCKENHEIM, Germany (AP) - That’s one more racing title for the Schumacher family.

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, secured the Formula 3 European Championship title on the final weekend in front of a home crowd at Hockenheim.

The 19-year-old German finished second in the second race on Saturday to reach an insurmountable 347 points.

“It’s a slightly unreal feeling, I’m absolutely delighted,” Schumacher said. “All I can say is thank you to everyone in the team for your support during this incredible season.”

Schumacher had eight wins on his way to the title in his second season with the PREMA Theodore Racing squad.

CORRUPTION

Kenyan distance-running great Kip Keino is one of seven suspects in a corruption investigation and has been ordered to report to police by the end of Monday to face charges of embezzlement and the misappropriation of more than $545,000.

The two-time Olympic champion and honorary member of the International Olympic Committee is accused of playing a role in the misuse of money meant for Kenyan athletes at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, when he was chairman of the Kenyan Olympic committee.

The money was part of more than $5 million given to Keino’s Olympic committee by the Kenyan government to fund Team Kenya in Rio.

But prosecutors allege Keino was at the head of an Olympic committee rife with corruption.

The 78-year-old Keino was one of seven former Olympic and government officials named as suspects in the investigation. Two other high-ranking former Kenyan Olympic committee officials were named, as was the former Kenyan minister of sport, Hassan Wario, and three ministry officials who worked under him.





