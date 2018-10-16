Authorities say nearly 130 guns were found inside the South Carolina home of a man charged with killing a police officer and wounding six others earlier this month.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Tuesday that it appeared only three of the 129 guns were fired at officers on Oct. 3 - a pistol and two military assault rifles.

Lott says 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins set his house up to ambush law enforcement officers and said it was fortunate more officers weren’t hurt or killed. He didn’t go into specifics.

Hopkins was hurt, but authorities haven’t said how he was injured or how he was captured.

Lott says Hopkins shot at officers coming to question his 28-year-old son about a child sex assault case.





