COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) - Two people in Mississippi are being charged with capital murder after a man was shot during what investigators say was a robbery.

News outlets report that Columbus police announced charges Tuesday against 23-year-old Victoria Hunter Slayton of Columbus and 25-year-old Malcolm Marquiles Tawon Hill of Okolona.

They are accused of killing 34-year-old Markcus Maurice Pate, whose body was found in his Columbus apartment Saturday.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says investigators are trying to determine how much time elapsed between the shooting and when police were called.

District Attorney Scott Colom says Slayton and Hill allegedly conspired to commit robbery. Shelton says drugs were involved and the two suspects knew the victim.

Slayton and Hill are in Lowndes County jail. It was not immediately clear whether either has an attorney.





