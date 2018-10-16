MARKSVILLE, La. (AP) - A man has been arrested in a weekend shooting at a lounge in Louisiana that left two men dead.

Marksville police told news outlets the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday and killed 20-year-old Taji Simon Jr. and 27-year-old Derrick McGlory.

The Marksville men were declared dead at the scene.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jimmie McGlory has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. McGlory was being held in the Avoyellas Parish Detention Center. There was no word on whether he has an attorney.

A news release from the police department did not say whether there is a relationship between Derrick McGlory and Jimmie McGlory. There was also no mention of a motive in the shootings.

The investigation is continuing.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.