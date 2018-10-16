BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - Authorities say a second arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a Connecticut barber killed while protecting his customers from a gunman.

Police tell the Connecticut Post that 30-year-old Jordan Hinton was arrested in Troy, New York, and brought back to Connecticut to face murder and other charges in the October 2017 shooting of Deon Rodney. He was held on $1 million bond.

Police say Hinton and a co-defendant tried to rob a man outside the Just Right Cutz barbershop in Bridgeport, but the intended victim fled inside.

Police say Hinton followed, gun drawn. Rodney, who had just finished cutting a young boy’s hair, tackled Hinton and was shot by Hinton’s partner.

Hinton’s case wasn’t listed in online judicial records and it couldn’t be determined if he had a lawyer.

