SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) - Three people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Georgia man whose body was found by children near a walking trail northeast of Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera says 18-year-old Khalil Miller and two 17-year-olds were spotted at the scene of robberies, not far from where the body of 21-year-old Willian Tunchez was found.

News outlets report Tunchez was found on Oct. 8, the day after his father reported him missing. Pihera says robbery appears at this time to be the motive in the death. She says Miller and the 17-year-olds were identified through a tip.

All three have been charged with felony murder and other offenses. It’s unclear if they have lawyers who could comment.





