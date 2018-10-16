ATLANTA (AP) - Six people have been arrested in Atlanta after a standoff that followed shots fired at an unmarked police car.

Atlanta police told news outlets that a man shot at a police car around 10 p.m. Monday after they had responded to call. Police say the car was hit twice, but no one was hurt.

The shooting led to a standoff at a home on the same street. A neighbor said he heard about 40 shots. Six people were taken into custody several hours later. Their names have not been released and there was no word on the charges they face.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.