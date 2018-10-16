ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities have seized the credit card records of former University of New Mexico Athletic Director Paul Krebs as they search for evidence of possible money laundering, fraud and embezzlement.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday that the state Attorney General’s Office served a search warrant on Krebs‘ credit card company.

According to the newspaper, authorities are trying to determine whether Krebs made a $25,000 donation to cover the school’s loss on a 2015 Scotland fundraising golf trip.

Last year, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas launched an investigation after it was discovered the university used nearly $25,000 in public money to pay some private donor expenses on the Scotland trip.

Krebs became the athletic director in 2006 and retired last year.

He has said the Scotland trip was meant to strengthen relationships with donors.

The university has never publicly revealed the source of the donation, despite repeated questions from investigators and media outlets.

AG Special Agent Antonio Vargas wrote in the search warrant signed on Sept. 24 that he wanted to see the certified credit card records and complete card information “in order to further assist in positively identifying the source of the donated funds and also assist in positively identifying donor Paul Krebs and further investigate possible violations” of the state’s money laundering, fraud and embezzlement statutes.

The seizure comes after a UNM Foundation official identified Krebs as the donor and the AG’s Office obtained a donation receipt that shows Krebs‘ name and the last four digits of a credit card number.

Balderas said in a statement that his office “will continue our highly active investigation into financial transactions at UNM.”

