HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies say an Alabama man has died after he was interviewed about criminal charges.

Madison County Sheriff’s Lt. Donny Shaw told news outlets that 37-year-old Neal Matthias Grillo died Monday at the Huntsville Hospital.

Grillo had just been questioned at the sheriff’s headquarters when he lost consciousness.

Shaw said Grillo was about to be taken to the jail on charges of rape, sodomy and burglary. The charges stemmed from an incident last week.

Shaw said neither Grillo nor the officers had been aggressive. Shaw said authorities think Grillo had consumed something that caused his medical condition. The cause of death has not been determined.

The victim’s wife, Heather, said her husband was falsely accused and saw no way out of his circumstances.





