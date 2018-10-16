JUNEAU, Alaska — The governor of Alaska says Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott has resigned over unspecified “inappropriate comments.”

The move upends what was already a difficult re-election fight for Gov. Bill Walker.

Mallott’s decision was announced Tuesday, shortly after Walker participated in a debate in Anchorage.

Walker, in a release, said he learned late Monday that Mallott had made “inappropriate comments” not suitable for the office.

Walker did not specify what comments Mallott had made.

A spokesman for Walker said there would be a news conference addressing the matter.

State health commissioner Valerie Davidson was sworn in as lieutenant governor.

Mallott and Walker have shared a brother-like bond since joining forces as part of a “unity ticket” in 2014. Walker is an independent; Mallott is a Democrat.





