PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Authorities say a dispute on a Pittsfield street has turned deadly.

Police responding to 911 calls about an altercation at about 5:30 p.m. Monday found 34-year-old William Catalano down on the sidewalk suffering from multiple stab wounds and other injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead about 90 minutes later.

Witnesses told investigators that multiple people were involved in the altercation. Those involved in the fight fled when neighbors starting yelling they were calling 911.

Police say it appears Catalano knew his assailants and there no danger to the public.

No arrests have been announced.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Catalano worked at a city barbershop.





