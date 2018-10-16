HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania appeals court has declined to reduce the life prison term imposed on a burglar convicted of causing an elderly woman to have a heart attack during a home-invasion robbery.

PennLive.com reports that the Superior Court panel upheld the second-degree murder conviction of now-31-year-old Quadir Taylor in the death of 76-year-old Carrie Smith.

Authorities said Smith had a heart attack and died two months after burglars forced her to open a safe from which they took $35,000 cash and $18,000 in jewelry in January 2012.

Relatives said the robbery left Smith too frightened to return home, subject to frequent nightmares and needing help to shower or bathe.

Defense attorney James Brose argued that no weapon was used and cited another case in which 10- and 20-year terms were imposed.

___

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.