GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a customer stabbed a South Carolina restaurant staff member after an argument over a food order turned violent.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ryan Flood says deputies determined the argument broke out between a staff member and 26-year-old James Edward Lowery Jr. over a food order Monday.

News outlets report the argument became physical, and Lowery stabbed the victim at Sr. Salsa Mexican Restaurant. Witnesses told investigators they heard Lowery say he was “going to kill” the victim before stabbing him. Flood says the victim hit Lowery during the fight and caused injuries, which investigators determined were in self-defense.

Both people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Lowery was charged with offenses, including attempted murder. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.





