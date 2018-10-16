PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in Arizona say a man has been arrested following a false homicide report.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said Monday a man identifying himself as “Bob” called an emergency cleanup company, said he killed his wife and asked about having blood cleaned from carpets.

The sheriff’s office says it was contacted by the company that got the Friday night call and rushed to the home of the supposed murder victim and found it unoccupied. Deputies determined the woman was away, traveling with her two children.

Deputies tracked down her ex-husband Todd Thompson and arrested him on suspicion of domestic violence charges, including aggravated harassment and endangerment. He was released on $25,000 bond.

Thompson’s case was not located online, and he could not be immediately reached for comment.





