BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Bismarck man accused of killing his infant daughter has pleaded not guilty.

Twenty-two-year-old Jose Rivera-Rieffel is charged with murder, child abuse and disobedience of a judicial order in the death of the 3-month-old girl in April.

Authorities say the child died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Last year, Rivera-Rieffel pleaded guilty to child abuse involving another baby and was ordered to have no contact with the child. The babies’ mother, Jennyfer Lopez, pleaded guilty in August to contributing to the deprivation of a minor for leaving the children in Rivera-Rieffel’s care.

He faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted of murder. Trial was not immediately scheduled.





