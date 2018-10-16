BOSTON (AP) - Boston police are investigating the death of a woman who was found shot multiple times inside a car, the city’s eighth homicide in less than two weeks.

The 24-year-old woman was found in a car in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood at about 9:30 p.m. Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been made public.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood with a preschool nearby.

There have been no arrests and police are asking anyone with information about the death to contact them.

Her death was the eighth homicide in the city since Oct. 5. There have been 47 homicides in Boston so far this year, compared with 43 in the same period last year.





