SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) - A collision between a pickup truck and a train in the South Jordan area has disrupted service on part of the Trax line, resulting in a bus bridge being used in part of metro Salt Lake City.

Only minor injuries were reported from the collision Monday night at a crossing but t the impact derailed the northbound redline train and caused major damage to a catenary pole that provides the train with power.

Repairs are underway but a bus bridge was instituted for train travel in both directions between 5600 West Old Bingham Hwy station and end of the line at the Daybreak Parkway station.

The Blue Line and Green Line are not affected.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.