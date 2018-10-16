SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say nine members of a California drug ring have been arrested on suspicion of trying to send methamphetamine to Hawaii inside replica Aztec calendar stones and statues.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Tuesday that 25 pounds of meth disguised as the decorative items were intercepted in July in Orange County.

Officials say the traffickers also tried to ship five pounds of the drug to Hawaii inside bags of ground coffee.

Each defendant faces a series of charges including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.